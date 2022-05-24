Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain

Mirpur, May 24 Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis was taken to hospital after he walked off the field holding his chest on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium here.

The cricketer reportedly complained of chest pain during Bangladesh's 23rd over shortly before the lunch break on Monday, ICC said on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board doctor, Manzur Hossain Chowdhury, confirmed that Mendis had been taken to hospital for "proper diagnosis and better management". Chowdhury also added that the Sri Lankan was struggling with dehydration leading into the match.

The report added that the ECG (electrocardiogram) test had "come out clear" but Mendis will continue to remain under observation and Sri Lanka coach, England's Chris Silverwood, is hoping the 27-year-old will be fit to return to the team for the remainder of the Test.

"Kusal is currently having some checks done on him to make sure he's OK," Silverwood said. "Hopefully, he will be OK and back with us in the hotel tonight." Mendis had made 54 and 48 runs in the drawn first Test in Chattogram.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat, and after an inauspicious start where they lost Mahmud Hasan Joy and Tamim Iqbal for duck, besides Najmul Hossain Shanto (8) and skipper Mominul Haque (8) going cheaply, unbeaten centuries by Mushfiqur Rahim (115 not out) and wicketkeeper batter Litton Das (135 not out) helped the hosts finish the day strongly on 277/5 in 85 overs.

Bangladesh are aiming to win their first Test series against Sri Lanka and with the first Test at Chattogram ending in a tame draw, the host can build on the fine opening day performances by Mushfiqur and Das to aim for victory in the two-Test series.

