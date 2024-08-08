Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayawickrama faces charges under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Dubai [UAE], August 8 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Sri Lanka player Praveen Jayawickrama with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayawickrama has been charged with failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received to carry out fixing in future International matches.

He has also been charged with failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received in which he was asked to approach another player, on a corrupter's behalf, to carry out fixing in the 2021 Lanka Premier League.

Another charge he faces is obstructing the investigation by deleting messages in which the approaches and offers to engage in corrupt conduct were made.

"In accordance with Articles 1.7.4.1 and 1.8.1 of the Code, Sri Lanka Cricket and the ICC have agreed that the ICC will take action with respect to the Lanka Premier League charge alongside the International Match charges," an ICC release said .

It said Jayawickrama has 14 days from August 6, 2024 to respond to the charges.

Jayawickrama has played five Test matches and has taken 25 wickets with a career-best performance of 6/92 in his debut against Bangladesh.

In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has played five matches and taken five wickets. He has also played five T20 Internationals (T20Is) and taken two wickets.

Sri Lanka won the series 2-0 against Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue. This is the first time in the past 27 years that Sri Lanka won an ODI series against India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor