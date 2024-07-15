St. Lucia Kings sign USA's Aaron Jones for upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2024 season

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Following his brilliant performance in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024 for the United States, right-hand batter Aaron Jones has been picked by the St Lucia Kings for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2024 season from August 29 to October 4.

Jones slammed unbeaten 94 runs against Canada in the T20 WC opener and played an unbeatean 36-run knock against Pakistan in which his national team went on to win the game in the super over.

Earlier, Jones has played in West Indies' regional set-up for Barbados and Combined Campuses and Colleges. He was also part of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team in the CPL 2019 but didn't get a chance to play for the side.

Other than Jones, St. Lucia Kings have also signed players like Khari Campbell, Johann Jeremiah, Mikkel Govia and Akeem Auguste for the upcoming season.

CPL 2024 squads

Barbados Royals: Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Maheesh Theekshana, Alick Athanaze, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Keshav Maharaj, Kadeem Alleyne, Rahkeem Cornwall, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Ramon Simmonds

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Fakhar Zaman, Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Shamar Springer, Kelvin Pitman, Jewel Andrew, Joshua James

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Sikandar Raza, Nuwan Thushara, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Odean Smith, Joshua da Silva, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan John, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne

St Lucia Kings: Heinrich Klaasen, Faf du Plessis, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Noor Ahmad, David Wiese, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Khari Campbell, Johann Jeremiah, Shadrack Descarte, Mikkel Govia, McKenny Clarke, Akeem Auguste

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor