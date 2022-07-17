Star Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal retires from T20Is

Bangladesh opener, Tamim Iqbal, announced his retirement from T20 Internationals on conclusion of the ODI series against West Indies on Saturday (July 16).The veteran put forth his decision after the Tigers defeated the West Indies by four wickets in the third and final ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.Tamim made the announcement of retiring through his Facebook account. The 33-year-old wrote, "Consider me retired from T20Is from today. Thanks everyone".The southpaw last played T20Is way back in March 2020 against Zimbabwe at home. Thereafter, he has stayed away from the format due to injury and other reasons.

The left-hander also pulled out from Bangladesh's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and the UAE.In 78 T20Is, the Chatrogram-born batter scored 1758 runs at an average of 24.08 and a strike rate of 116.96 with one century and seven half centuries to show for his efforts.Tamim is also the only Bangladesh batter to score a century in T20Is when he accomplished the feat against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2016 on Indian soil.He finished as the third-highest run-scorer for his country in T20Is after current skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan.Tamim made his debut in T20Is way back in September 2017 at the age of 18 years.Tamim, however, will continue playing ODIs and Tests for his country. He is also 57 runs short of becoming the first batter from his country to score 8000 runs in ODIs.