Star spinner Rashid Khan heaps praise on Cummins, Maxwell for their match-winning partnership against Afghanistan in World Cup

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan praised the record-breaking stand between Australia skipper Pat Cummins and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell at the Wankhede Stadium which defied the odds to clinch a historic victory in the ongoing World Cup.

The 'Baggy Greens' became the third team to qualify for the semi-finals in the ongoing World Cup as Maxwell single-handedly took on the deadly spin bowling set-up.

From 91-7, Cummins and Maxwell pulled off a heist to clinch a victory for Australia which will go down as one of the most iconic partnerships in their golden cricket history.

Rashid took to X, formerly Twitter to praise both batters and wrote, "Well played @gmaxi_32 & @patcummins30."

Well played @gmaxi_32 & @patcummins30 🤝 pic.twitter.com/4kg3Ay6Zdp— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 8, 2023

While Cummins showed resilience on one end, Maxwell came out as a beacon of strength, grit and determination by battling cramps and niggles throughout his unbeaten knock of 201. The 'Mad Max' of cricket produced an innings that will undoubtedly remain in public memory for years to come.

Over the course of his superlative knock, he also became the first non-opener in men's ODIs to make a double hundred. His knock of 201 off 128 balls which is already being hailed as one of the best in ODI history, was laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes. He brought up the winning runs with his 10th six.

After a mediocre start to the campaign at the beginning of last month, Australia posted its sixth straight win in the ongoing World Cup against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Maxwell was almost forced to retire due to multiple cramps and lingering back spasms, but he defied his physical discomfort to produce a sensational innings.

Maxwell scored 78 runs off just 33 balls, staying rooted to the crease but wielding his willow to great effect, finding boundaries at will.

He singlehandedly lifted the Aussies from a precarious 91/7 to a three-wicket victory over Afghanistan, which was enough to seal their place in the last four.

