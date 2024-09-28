Starc, Australia rewrite record books for wrong reasons as England level series with all-round show

London [UK], September 28 : Australian pacer Mitchell Starc registered an unwanted record to his name on Friday, delivering the most expensive over in ODIs by an Aussie bowler.

Starc registered this unfortunate feat to his name during the fourth ODI against England at Lord's. Coming in to bowl the final over of the rain-hit, 39-over-per-side match, Starc was smashed all over the park by all-rounder Liam Livingstone. First came a six over long-on, then a maximum over deep square leg after a dot ball, a massive hit over long-off and another one over deep square leg to make it a hat-trick of sixes. Livingstone sliced the final ball towards backward point for a four to loot a total of 28 runs from the over.

This over totally ruined Starc's already ordinary figures as he gave away 70 runs without taking any wickets in his eight overs. His economy rate was 8.75 per over.

Previously, Xavier Doherty, spinner Adam Zampa and Cameron Green had given 26 runs each in an over and had the record to their names. Doherty conceded these runs against India in 2013/14, while Zampa and Green were smashed for 26 runs in their overs against South Africa and India respectively just last year.

The most expensive over in ODI history was bowled by Netherlands' Daan van Bunge, who conceded six successive sixes in his over against South African legend Herschelle Gibbs during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007, becoming the first ODI player to give away six sixes in an over.

The day was a bad one for Australia as they slipped to a 186-run loss while chasing 313 runs. They were skittled out for 126 runs in 24.4 overs. This is their fourth-biggest loss in ODIs by runs, with their 242 run loss to England while chasing 482 runs at Nottingham being the biggest. Australia was bundled out for just 239 runs in this particular run-chase.

This win is the second biggest win for England at Lord's in terms of runs after their 202-run win against India in the first match of the 1975 World Cup.

Also, 126 runs all-out by Australia is the second-lowest ODI total at Lord's after 107 all-out by South Africa vs England in 2003.

126 runs is Australia's lowest total after a 50-plus opening partnership in ODIs. The previous lowest was 139 runs against India at Sharjah in 1985, which they made after a 60-run opening stand between Graeme Wood and Kepler Wessels during the Rothmans Four-Nations Cup. India chased down this total with three wickets in hand.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to field first.

England started off with a fine 48-run opening stand between Phil Salt (22 in 27 balls, with three fours) and Ben Duckett. After a brief stumble, skipper Harry Brook recorded a 79-run partnership with Duckett (63 in 62 balls, with six fours and a six) and a 75-run partnership with Jamie Smith (39 in 28 balls, with a four and two sixes). Brook missed out on a well-deserved second-successive ODI ton, scoring 87 in 58 balls, with 11 fours and a six.

Liam Livingstone (62* in 27 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) provided some brilliant finishing touches, smashing Mitchell Starc for 28 runs as England scored 312/5 in their 39 overs.

Adam Zampa (2/66) was the pick of the bowlers. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, openers Travis Head (34 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Marsh (28 in 34 balls, with two fours and a six) provided a fine start with a 68-run stand. However, after their partnership was broken, it was all downhill for Australia who was skittled out for 126 in 24.4 overs, thanks to brilliant spells from Matthew Potts (4/38) and Brydon Carse (3/36). England levelled the five-match series 2-2 with a 186-run win.

Brook secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor