Starc, Maxwell and Australia stand on cusp of making history in second ODI against Pakistan

Adelaide [Australia], November 7 : Australia and its top stars stand on the brink of history in the second ODI against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Starc has rediscovered his rhythm with the ball, a key element missing from his repertoire for much of 2024.

The left-arm seamer earned praise with his fiery spell in the series opener at the MCG, claiming impressive figures of 3/33 in his 10-over spell.

Following his electric pace display, the veteran bowler is just six wickets away from becoming the fourth Australian to reach 250 ODI wickets. Starc currently boasts the best strike rate (26.59) by an Australian in ODI cricket (minimum 50 wickets).

Starc's teammate, Glenn Maxwell, is also on the cusp of a milestone. After falling to Haris Rauf's blistering pace and registering a golden duck, Maxwell needs just 66 runs to reach the 4000-run landmark in ODIs.

Pakistan fell short in the series opener, succumbing to a narrow 2-wicket defeat. Under the new captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan will aim to end their winless streak on Australian soil.

It's been a long time since Pakistan last tasted success in Australia. The Men in Green have won just one of their eight ODIs at the Adelaide Oval, a narrow 12-run victory in December 1996.

The Baggy Greens have a chance to deepen Pakistan's struggles in the 50-over format. The opener marked Australia's 71st victory over Pakistan, matching the West Indies' record tally against Pakistan, though Australia achieved it in 28 fewer games. Another win would give Australia unparalleled dominance over Pakistan in ODI cricket.

