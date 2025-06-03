Start Delayed in 3rd ODI at The Oval as West Indies Stuck in Traffic; England Players Cycle to The Oval (Watch Video)

The third and final One Day International (ODI) between England and the West Indies at The Oval, London, experienced an unexpected delay on Tuesday — not due to the usual suspects like rain or a damp outfield, but because one team couldn’t reach the ground on time. While the weather held up and the outfield was match-ready, the toss had to be postponed as the West Indies team failed to arrive at the stadium on schedule.

According to ESPNcricinfo, England players were seen warming up, but the away dressing room remained conspicuously empty. The reason? Heavy traffic in London stalled the West Indies team's commute, causing a delay in their arrival at the venue. It’s worth noting that the visiting side was not at fault. Despite the delay, no overs have been lost, and the match is set to go ahead as a full 50-over contest for both teams. However, rain remains a potential disruptor as the game progresses. England, leading the three-match series 2-0 after commanding victories in Birmingham and Cardiff, are eyeing a clean sweep. Meanwhile, the West Indies will be eager to salvage pride and build some momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 series between the two sides.