"Started to practice fast bowling because of him": Yash Thakur names two India stars as his idol

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 : After producing a match-winning performance for Lucknow Super Giants against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Yash Thakur named Umesh Yadav and MS Dhoni as his idols.

In the absence of Mayank Yadav, Thakur starred with a sensational spell as he dismantled GT's batting set-up and guided LSG to a 33-run win.

After GT got off to a brisk start in the powerplay, Thakur castled skipper Shubman Gill which opened the floodgates and allowed LSG to mount a comeback.

After the game, Thakur disclosed the names of two Indian stars who he considers his idols. GT's veteran pacer Umesh was the first name he mentioned and revealed that he started practising fast bowling because of him.

"My idol is Umesh Yadav, from my city. I started to practice fast bowling because of him. When I got to play against him, I got to learn a lot. He is very humble. Even if I call him at 12 at night, he will help me," Thakur said in a video posted by IPL.

He went on to name former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni as his idol. While drawing inspiration from Dhoni, Thakur stated his intention of finishing the game just like the veteran batter.

"Also, my other idol is MS Dhoni. The way he finishes his matches with the bat, I want to do it with the ball. He has a great game sense," he added.

In LSG's comprehensive win, Thakur picked up his maiden T20 five-wicket haul and was adjudged as the Player of the Match. He dedicated his five-fer to his late father and thanked his family for backing him over the years.

"I would like to dedicate this five-wicket haul to my father, who is no more. It was his dream to see me as the 'Player of the Match' and get a fifer. This is my first T20 fifer. He supported me and backed me so much in cricket. If it was not for my father and my family, I would not be here. Every one of them pushed me, and kept me motivated when I was down or injured," Thakur said.

In his initial games for the franchise, Thakur struggled to find his rhythm as he picked just one wicket in his first two games.

Thakur thanked the management for the faith they had in him and said, "Justin sir, Morne sir and KL supported me when my first two matches did not go well. Rahul asked me to stick to my plan and trust it. I stuck to it and trusted it."

LSG will play their next game against Delhi Capitals on Friday at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor