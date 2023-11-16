"Stepping into the Wankhede Stadium is always memorable but...": Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said that stepping into the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday was even more special since he shared the field with former England footballer David Beckham.

The two renowned sports personalities watched the first semi-final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium.

The 'Master Blaster' took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote that he and Beckham stand together and share the common goal to inspire and encourage children worldwide to chase their dreams.

"Stepping into the Wankhede Stadium is always memorable, but it was even more special yesterday, sharing the field with my friend and fellow UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, David Beckham. Together, we stand for a common goal - to inspire and encourage children worldwide to chase their dreams. Here's to being champions, not just in cricket, but in every walk of life," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Beckham is currently in the country as a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). The International Cricket Council (ICC) has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stitched up a partnership to pull the Kiwis back into the game. But Shami's seven-wicket haul left the Blackcaps without answers and India went on to register a 70-run victory.

India's opposition for the final is yet to be decided as South Africa and Australia square off in the second semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday.

