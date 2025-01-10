Steve Smith backs Cooper Connolly as Australia eyes spin depth in Sri Lanka

Sydney [Australia], January 10 : Steve Smith lauded the inclusion of rising talent Cooper Connolly in the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour and backed the youngster to come out good in the subcontinent, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The 21-year-old West Australian, considered one of Australia's most promising young players, brings a unique skill set as a batting all-rounder with left-arm off-spina craft particularly valuable in subcontinental conditions.

Connolly's selection, despite just four wicketless first-class games to his name, points to Australia's long-term vision of building a balanced squad capable of succeeding in spin-friendly conditions.

"I had a little chat to Ron and Dodders [coach Andrew McDonald and selector Tony Dodemaide] in [the dressing sheds] after the game," Smith revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I was quite big on someone like Cooper coming in, to be able to spin the ball the other way," he added.

"You watch Indiathey have Axar [Patel] and Ravindra Jadejawhen a spinner gets tired or nothing's happening, they can turn to another spinner," he said.

"I like the fit, having a couple of spinners going each way, it matches up really nicely," he added.

"He's a talented young kid and every opportunity he's got, he's done really well," he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Connolly's inclusion comes at the expense of seasoned all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh, signalling Australia's push to regenerate its squad ahead of the 2027 tour of India. While primarily regarded as a batting all-rounder, Connolly's recent focus on developing his spin has caught the selectors' attention.

"I feel like my bowling is pretty high at the moment," Connolly said.

"That's something that is going to get me in more teams around the world and hopefully more opportunities for Australia," he added.

"I think my bowling has come a long way in the last 18 months. To get the nod to go to Sri Lanka, I can't wait. To get the opportunity to potentially put on the baggy green is a dream come true," he said, as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's [about] taking advice from some of those quality players and learning as much as I can on those tricky conditions," he added.

The tour will be a significant opportunity for Connolly to showcase his skills, as the Australian team begins preparations with a training camp in the UAE. The camp will feature pitches designed to replicate the challenging surfaces expected in Galle, allowing players like Connolly and Kuhnemann to refine their craft.

