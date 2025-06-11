Steve Smith Becomes Highest-Scoring Visiting Batter at Lord’s; Achieves Feat During AUS vs SA WTC Final 2025

Steve Smith added another record to his decorated Test career by becoming the highest-scoring visiting batter at Lord’s on Wednesday. The Australian batter reached the milestone during Day 1 of the World Test Championship final against South Africa when he scored 51 runs. Smith steadied Australia’s innings after a top-order collapse and completed his half-century in 76 balls. His knock included nine boundaries. With this effort, Smith surpassed former Australian great Warren Bardsley, who had scored 575 runs at an average of 115 at Lord’s. Bardsley had hit 164 runs in Australia’s previous Lord’s Test against South Africa in 1912.

The highest overseas run scorer in Test cricket at the Home of Cricket.



Steve Smith 🤝 Lord’s pic.twitter.com/3QY9cK4RM0 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 11, 2025

Earlier in the day, South Africa’s pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen ripped through Australia’s top order. The defending champions were reduced to 67 for 4 by lunch. The South African bowlers capitalised on overcast conditions after captain Temba Bavuma opted to bowl first. Rabada, back in the squad following a one-month ban due to a failed drugs test earlier this year, took two wickets in four balls. Usman Khawaja was the first to fall. He faced 20 deliveries without scoring before edging to David Bedingham in the slips. Cameron Green, returning after back surgery, began with a boundary but lasted just three balls. He was caught at second slip by Aiden Markram off Rabada. The catch came despite Wiaan Mulder diving across Markram’s path. Rabada gave away only nine runs in his six-over spell and showed why he is ranked second in the world.

Marco Jansen joined the action when he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 17. Labuschagne edged a full delivery behind the wicket. Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne took the catch cleanly. Verreynne later pulled off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Travis Head for 11 in the final over before lunch.