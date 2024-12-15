Steve Smith becomes sixth-highest run-getter in international cricket for Australia

Brisbane [Australia], December 15 : Star Australian batter Steve Smith surpassed Mark Waugh to become the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket history.

Smith achieved this milestone during the third Test against India at Brisbane.

In the match, Smith returned to form with a commanding knock of 101 runs off 190 balls, including 10 fours. This marked his first century in 25 innings, the longest gap in his career without reaching three figures. His previous longest gap was 22 innings, from his debut to his maiden Test century.

Across 344 international matches, Smith has now scored 16,561 runs at an average of 47.58, with 45 centuries, 80 fifties, and a highest score of 239.

He surpassed Mark Waugh, who accumulated 16,529 runs in 372 matches at an average of 40.51, with 38 centuries and 97 fifties in 445 innings. Waugh's highest score was 173.

Smith has also equalled Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history, with nine each. Additionally, he became the eighth player to score 2,000 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, amassing 2,007 runs in 21 matches and 39 innings at an average of 60.81. His record includes nine centuries and five fifties, with a highest score of 192.

In the ongoing match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a wicketless spell on day one lasting around 13 overs, India bounced back on day two, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21 off 54 balls, with three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12) to reduce Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run partnership between Smith (101 off 190 balls, with 10 fours) and Travis Head (152 off 160 balls, with 18 fours) turned the tide against India. Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the partnership, leading to some quick dismissals, but Australia finished the day strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten at the crease.

