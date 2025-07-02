Steve Smith likely to return for second Test against West Indies in Grenada

Grenada [West Indies], July 2 : Australia's right-hand batter Steve Smith is likely to feature in the playing XI for his national team for the second Test of the three-match series against West Indies.

The second Test match is set to take place in Grenada. The ongoing Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. Smith can replace right-hand batter Josh Inglis in the line-up, as per the ICC.

Smith batted with little discomfort on his injured finger at training in the Caribbean on Tuesday, and the 36-year-old is set to return to Australia's XI as they attempt to wrap up the Test series against the West Indies with victory in the second Test that commences at the National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey spoke with reporters prior to training and said Smith had done everything expected of him as he tries to return from the injury he picked up during the World Test Championship Final against South Africa last month.

"(He's a) class player. Think anytime you add 10,000 runs back into the lineup, you're going to be pretty happy with it. So we'll wait and see. He's having a hit out here. He seems pretty confident, and he's excited to get back in. But also, it's been tough at the top of the order, so to add, I guess a little bit more experience is good for the group, but I think they're doing a pretty good job as well," Carey said of Smith as quoted by ICC.

With Smith expected to return to his preferred batting position at No.4, it means back-up batter Josh Inglis is likely to make way in what will be Australia's only change to the side that won the opening Test of the series by 159 runs.

The West Indies' strong bowling line-up managed to cause plenty of problems for Australia during that opening Test, though coach Daren Sammy knows the likely return of Smith to the XI will pose a different proposition for his front-line pacers.

"He (Smith) is a quality guy and a quality player. Australia is still strong (without him) because of the system they have. They keep on producing guys. But we've seen, when we add pressure as a bowling group, we did get 20 wickets in the Test, and that's the first step towards winning. Steve Smith, if he comes in, poses a different challenge to us," Sammy said.

Sammy took plenty of positives from the West Indies' performance in the opening Test in Barbados, but knows the side needs to improve their efforts in the field if they want to mix it with the Aussies.

"I think the biggest thing is we shot ourselves in the foot (during the first Test). You cannot drop seven catches against the world's No.1 team and expect to compete. We have a lot of blame to take for the defeat, but there were also some positives...for the first two days, we were (going) head and shoulders against the No.1 team," Sammy said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor