Steve Smith reveals his comeback to the BBL season 13

New Delhi, Nov 27 Australia batter Steve Smith has revealed his comeback to the Big Bash League (BBL) wearing the magenta jersey of the Sydney Sixers once again.

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will feature the first match of BBL season 13 on December 8, where Sydney Sixers will face off against the Melbourne Renegades.

As quoted by Cricket.com.au, Smith said that it was great to be back with the franchise and eager to make his mark in the upcoming season.

"It's great to be back in the Sixers shirt," Smith said. "I've got some really fond memories playing for the Sixers. Obviously, I am an original, part of the first squad and really enjoyed my time playing last year for the five or six games and the finals that I played, so I'm keen to get out there again."

While the number of appearances Smith will make in BBL13 remains uncertain, his presence in the opening clash against the Renegades is assured.

The much-anticipated game may feature Smith, clashing with his World Cup-winning teammate Adam Zampa, who recently transitioned from the Stars to the Renegades.

Additionally, Nathan Lyon, a stalwart in the Test arena alongside Smith, has also joined the Renegades, setting the scene for an intriguing encounter.

"I'm really looking forward to that. Looking forward to coming up against 'Zamps' (Zampa) with the Renegades, obviously he's a world class bowler, coming off the back of a magnificent World Cup for Australia."

Smith had an absolutely amazing BBL season the previous year, scoring 346 runs in just five innings. He became the first male player to score a century for the Sixers with two outstanding hundreds throughout his performance. Prior to this, he had missed the mark seven times. A dominant victory over the Thunders was aided by his outstanding 125 not out at the SCG.

With an eye toward the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the Caribbean, Smith has recently adopted the role of opener, which is a calculated move in line with his ambitions to guarantee this position for Australia in the T20Is.

