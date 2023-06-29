Steve Smith stars with ton, England claim early wickets to restrict Australia to 416 (Lunch, Day 2)

London [UK], June 29 : Steve Smith led Australia to a comfortable position in the second match against England with his 110 runs as the visitors lost five wickets by adding only 77 runs to their overnight total.

England were 13/0 at lunch with Ben Duckett (7) and Zak Crawley (6) unbeaten at the crease. Australia resumed Day 2 on 339/5 with Steve Smith batting on 85*.

England pacers showed form from the start of Day 2 in the second Ashes Test being played at the Lord's with Stuart Broad dismissing Alex Carey for 22. James Anderson removed new batter Mitchell Starc for 6, leaving Australia at 358/7.

Steve Smith kept scoring from the other end and slammed his 32nd Test hundred with a classy four off Anderson's delivery.

He was finally out for 110 as Josh Tongue provided his team with a big breakthrough

Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In the 99th over of the innings, Ollie Robinson bagged the wicket of Nathan Lyon, who had made 7 runs. Josh Hazlewood then came out to bat and could make only four runs. He also became a victim of Robinson's bowling and Australia were restricted to 416 runs. The visitors lost the last seven wickets for 100 runs.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started the England innings and Mitchell Starc opened the Aussie attack.

Brief score: Australia 416 (Steven Smith 110, Travis Head 77; Josh Tongue 3-98) vs England 13/0 (Ben Duckett 7*, Zak Crawley 6*; Pat Cummins 0-1).

