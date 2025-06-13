Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury While Fielding, Walks Off Mid-Innings on Day 3 of AUS vs SA WTC Final 2025 (Watch Video)

Australia’s star batter Steve Smith suffered a suspected finger injury while fielding during the third day of the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord’s on Friday. The incident took place in the second innings of South Africa’s chase when Mitchell Starc bowled a short ball to Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma. The delivery took a thick edge and flew toward first slip where Smith was stationed. Smith attempted the catch but dropped it. In the process, he appeared to injure the little finger of his right hand. Visibly in pain, the 36-year-old walked off the field shortly after the failed attempt.

According to the reports, Smith may have dislocated his finger. However, there has been no official confirmation from Cricket Australia or team management.

Smith was replaced by 19-year-old opening batter Sam Konstas, who took his place in the field.

Australia were bowled out for 207 in their second innings, setting a target of 282 for South Africa to win their first ICC title. Mitchell Starc led the way with an unbeaten 58. He also broke a record by becoming the first batter to score a half-century at number nine or lower in an ICC knockout match across all formats.

The Australians began Day 3 on 144 for 8. Kagiso Rabada removed Nathan Lyon early, but Starc and Josh Hazlewood added 59 runs for the tenth wicket. Hazlewood was eventually dismissed by Aiden Markram for 17.

Brief scores:

Australia 212 and 207 (Mitchell Starc 58 not out, Alex Carey 43; Kagiso Rabada 4 for 59)

South Africa (David Bedingham 45, Temba Bavuma 36; Pat Cummins 6 for 28)