Melbourne [Australia], October 22 : Star batter Steve Smith's return to Sheffield Shield Cricket ahead of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at home ended in a disappointment as he notched single-digit scores, including a duck for New South Wales against Victoria at Melbourne.

In the first innings, Smith was caught behind by wicketkeeper Sam Harper off a delivery by pacer Fergus O'Neill for just three runs in 29 balls. In the next innings, Smith once again found himself on the receiving end against pace as he was trapped-leg-before wicket by Scott Boland for a four-ball duck.

A duck for Smith! Watch live #SheffieldShield: https://t.co/Qg3oHp6yAq pic.twitter.com/LLrskS4DND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 22, 2024

This poor start to Smith's road to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is no doubt, a bad news for Australian fans and for the ones who appreciate the sport transcending the nationality lines. In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, Smith has largely struggled, scoring just 738 runs in 12 matches and 24 innings at an average of 35.14, way below his mighty standards. He has scored just one century and four fifties, with the best score of 110.

Smith will be heading back to number four during this series against India, after largely unremarkable outing as an opener, a position he took after David Warner's retirement from international cricket. In four Tests and eight innings as an opener, Smith has been underwhelming, scoring just 171 runs at an average of 28.50, with one half-century. His highest score as an opener is 91*. He has displayed some struggle in encountering the moving ball.

However, fans can expect fireworks from one of the greatest modern batters at number four, where he has played for the bulk of his career, scoring 5,966 runs in 111 innings across 67 Tests at an average of 61.50, with 19 centuries and 26 fifties. His best score is 239.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Testa day matchat Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

