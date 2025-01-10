Melbourne [Australia], January 10 : Australia's interim captain Steven Smith expects a "bright future" for young Sam Konstas after witnessing his explosive display in the Boxing Day Test against India.

In front of a sold-out crowd, Konstas walked alongside Usman Khawaja to open for Australia against a proven Indian pace express. A mixed set of emotions took over the MCG when Konstas fended off his first couple of deliveries.

But all it took was one shot to change the dynamics of the entire situation. The sold-out crowd, along with those glued to their TV screens, struggled to believe what Konstas had achieved.

Konstas flawlessly executed a ramp shot for a towering six over the head of Rishabh Pant. Jasprit Bumrah, who had just conceded his first six in the format, stood in silence.

As the rest of the Indian team contemplated the unorthodox nature of Konstas, the Australian camp and fans were overwhelmed with ecstasy.

The young tyro's bravado has been welcomed by most but questioned by some. With a mixed notion about the youngster's future, Smith has backed the rookie to excel while doing things his way.

"As a batter, you can only learn by yourself, in a way. You play the way you want to play because it's your career. From there, you learn along the way through experiences. I've seen him bat like that and I've seen him bat more conventionally in a Shield game and do really well," Smith told Fox Sports.

"He's got all the tools, and I think he has the ability when he wants to absorb pressure, and he's got the ability to put a lot of pressure back on (the bowlers). It's something he'll learn. He's only 19, he's a kid. He's going to have plenty of experiences and he's going to learn them along the way. He's got a bright future," he added.

After blazing his way to 60(65), Konstas toiled to replicate a performance, having the same impact. Despite his underwhelming show after the MCG run-fest, Konstas did enough to impress the Australian selectors and confirm his ticket to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test tour beginning on January 29 in Galle.

With the chair of selectors George Bailey hinting at a possible change in the opening pair, it is to be seen how Australia plans to utilise Konstas in Sri Lanka.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor