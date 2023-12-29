"Steve's and Marsh's partnership got us back in the game," says Aussie skipper Pat Cummins

Melbourne [Australia], December 29 : Following Australia's 79-run win against Pakistan in the second Test Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins showered praise on Steven Smith and Mitchell Marsh and said that their knocks got them back on the game.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Cummins accepted that the hosts were a little behind since Pakistan displayed a quality performance with the ball in the second inning.

The skipper revealed that they were calm when the team was suffering since they knew someone was going to step up for them.

"Steve's and Marsh's partnership really got us back in the game. We were behind for a little while, they were bowling well, had their tails up, wicket was tough. That was a huge partnership, got us back in the game, and gave us something to defend. Even at 4/16, the dressing room was calm. We knew someone's gonna step up. Real trust and support in the changing room for each other. Every week, it feels like another match-winner stands up. Crazy year, with lots of success on the field. I think we will look back and remember 2023 as one of the special ones. Got an extra day off, chill for a few days and get ready for the next Test," Cummins said.

Smith played a 50-run knock from 176 balls. Meanwhile, Marsh scored 96 runs from 130 balls which helped Australia to keep their dominance on their opponents.

Cummins added that he was happy with Mohammad Rizwan's wicket in the 61st over of the second inning.

"Love playing here. Boxing Day - biggest Test match of the calendar. Love the build-up around Christmas. Last few years, the wickets have been nice. You have a few options here, there's a bit of seam in the last few years. I like a bit of up-and-down bounce. You can bowl some short balls. The run-ups are always really nice here. Little bit twitchy (when Pakistan needed less than 100 to win), felt okay, they were batting pretty nicely, happy with the Rizwan wicket. Anything above 300 was the aim, thought we had enough to bowl at, a little bit tight," he added.

At the MCG, Pat Cummins' Australia clinched a win by 79 runs in the Boxing Day Test. The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series against Pakistan. Cummins finished with a 10-wicket match haul in Australia's 79-run win while Starc returned with 4/55 and both pacers bowled a hostile spell of fast bowling to take the host to a second consecutive triumph.

The third and last match of the series will be played from January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Recapping the second Test match, Marnus Labuschagne (63 runs from 155 balls) was the standout batter for the hosts in their first inning.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood (54 runs from 76 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (42 runs from 51 balls) helped the visitors to comeback in the game but fell short in front of the Aussie bowling attack.

In the second inning, Smith and Marsh's solid partnership powered them to take the lead in the game even when Pakistan dominated in the first few overs of the game.

In the final inning of the game, the visitors tried their best to comeback but Cummins' five-wicket haul helped Australia clinch a 79-run win against Pakistan

