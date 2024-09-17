"Still a really good format": Australia spinner Adam Zampa addresses future of ODI format

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Spinner Adam Zampa feels that the future of ODI cricket remains uncertain, but the format remains a priority for youngsters in Australia despite the increase in franchise cricket.

According to ESPNcricinfo, a survey by the World Cricketers Association (formally FICA) earlier this year indicated that the gap was closing in terms of which men's World Cup title was viewed as the most important.

According to the survey, 50 per cent backed the ODI version, while 35 per cent picked the T20I version.

50-over matches will be more evident as the ICC Champions Trophy is set to be played next year. Zampa will play his 100th ODI for Australia against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

"There's been a lot of questions about the ODI format and what that looks [like] going forward. In terms of playing for Australia and that drive, I think every young guy coming through still thinks that's the be-all and end-all. There are obviously those other opportunities in terms of franchise cricket, and that's good. There's been a lot said about how it's a saturated market, but all these different competitions give other guys opportunities," Zampa said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

He reaffirmed his stance that playing for Australia remains his priority instead of T20 franchise cricket and expressed his desire to keep playing ODI cricket.

"Whether it's guys who have just played a little bit of BBL or a bit of Blast, there are opportunities to go and improve yourself at different franchise levels, even if they are going on at the same time, which seems to be the case at the moment. But feels like playing for your country is still the priority. I agree with you, don't know what it's going to look like in the next few years, particularly with this format, but I feel like ODI cricket's still a really good format. I still enjoy playing it, and I think, a lot of young guys coming through still see it as a good opportunity to play for your country," he added.

The 32-year-old spinner was the leading wicket-taker for Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup title win with 13 wickets and the record-extending sixth ODI World Cup in 2023 with 23 wickets. He is still hungry to win more World Cups for the Baggy Greens.

"The feeling of playing for your country and still winning for your country beats playing franchise cricket and winning franchise cricket. I experienced the Hundred, and it was great, I loved playing it and winning at the end is a bonus. But it hits differently, when you play for your country, when you win World Cups. Still got that drive to win many more," he said.

