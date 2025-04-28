"Still better": Bumrah shares heartwarming moment with MI legend Malinga after shattering his record

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : After Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah surpassed the franchise's icon Lasith Malinga to become the all-time leading wicket-taker for the five-time champions, the duo shared a heartwarming moment.

After returning with sizzling figures of 4/22 against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, Bumrah dethroned Malinga from the summit of MI's top wicket-taker. With 174 wickets under his belt, Bumrah bettered the previous record held by the Sri Lankan maestro, who scythed 170 scalps for the Mumbai Indians during his tenure.

In the aftermath of their 54-run triumph, MI took to X and shared a brief conversation between the duo where Bumrah acknowledged that Malinga "is still better," while the Sri Lankan legend simply replied, "He is the best."

As the team united in the dressing room, Mumbai's seasoned left-armer, Trent Boult, chose his partner in crime, Bumrah, as the deserved winner of the best bowler award. After some banter, Boult urged Bumrah to give a speech, and the Indian shared a simple message, "We are not complacent, we are really clinical. Let's keep the momentum going."

During Lucknow's pursuit to gun down 216, Bumrah broke the Super Giants' backbone by rattling the top-order and then cleaning up the middle-order to leave the beleaguered visitors tattered.

A relentless onslaught from Ryan Rickelton (58) laid the foundation of Mumbai's victory, and then Suryakumar Yadav (540 applied the finishing touches with his swashbuckling display to power MI to a daunting 215/7.

"When it comes to our batting, I think we always talk about laying the foundation and then finishing off from that foundation. So, I thought the foundation laid by Ryan was superb. Carrying from the foundation and getting us to that total, great hand by Surya," Rohit Sharma said while handing the best batter awards to the duo.

After stamping their authority with a fifth consecutive victory, Mumbai moved to the third spot with 12 points from 10 fixtures. MI will look to take their winning momentum against the struggling Rajasthan Royals and extend it to six at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor