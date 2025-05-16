"Still got the hunger to become the best": Adil Rashid ahead of white-ball series against West Indies

London [UK], May 16 : Ahead of the white-ball series against West Indies, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid on Friday said that there is still a lot of hunger left in him to become the best in the world.

Adil Rashid was the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series for England against India in the away series. In the Champions Trophy earlier this year, the spinner was able to snap just three wickets in the three matches at an average of 48.

"I'm trying to go as long as I can if the body allows, but also form, making sure that I try my best and giving myself the best chance. I've still got the hunger to become the best and try my best and not just for myself, but from a team point of view, to win World Cups for the team and try to become the best team we can. That's what drives me at the moment," Adil Rashid said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier on Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the squads for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning on 29 May.

Harry Brook will lead both squads in his first series as skipper in what promises to be an exciting summer contest against the Caribbean side.

ODI Squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

T20I Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

Series Schedule:

May 29 - 1st ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham.

June 1 - 2nd ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

June 3 - 3rd ODI, Kennington Oval, London.

June 6 - 1st T20I, Riverside Ground, Durham.

June 8 - 2nd T20I, County Ground, Bristol.

June 10 - 3rd T20I, The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

