Still have positive expectations about Champions Trophy: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

Lahore [Pakistan], November 18 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that he still has positive expectations about hosting the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, PCB wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking reasons behind India's refusal to travel to Pakistan to play the ICC Champions Trophy next year, Geo News reported.

India conveyed its stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns'.

Speaking at a press interaction at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi said that PCB is still waiting for a reply from ICC. He also asked not to mix sports and politics.

"We have sent them [ICC] the questions we had. We are still waiting for their response. I believe that sports and politics are separate and no country should mix the two. Even now I still have positive expectations about the Champions Trophy," Naqvi was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

He added that all the countries who qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 are ready to visit Pakistan except India.

"At this moment, every team that has qualified for the Champions Trophy is ready to come. Nobody has any issues. I will say today also, if India has any concerns, speak to us about them, we can ease those concerns. I don't think there is any reason for them not to visit," he added.

Earlier in the month, ICC conveyed to the PCB in writing that India won't travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy, which will be held in early 2025.

PCB consulted with the Pakistan government on the issue and is looking to present its stance. The Pakistan board wants India to travel to Pakistan as their team also went during the time of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asian Trophy, but it was held in a hybrid model, with India playing its matches in Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan played their last bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, a white-ball series and now mostly play in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup.

