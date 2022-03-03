Still remember the day when he got selected in Indian Test team: Raj Kumar Sharma on Virat Kohli

Ahead of Virat Kohli's 100th Test match, his childhood coach Raj Kumar Sharma recalled the day when the batter got selected for Team India.

As India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series, batter Virat Kohli will achieve the milestone of playing 100 matches in the longest format.

"I still remember the day when Virat came to my East Delhi cricket academy for the first time. He was a naughty boy who was very enthusiastic and eager to play. While coaching him, I realised that he has a lot of potentials and was different from others. I still remember the day of June 2011 when he called me and said that he got selected for the Indian Test team. It was a very emotional moment and we hugged each other and now finally he will be playing his 100th Test match," Raj Kumar Sharma told ANI.

"It's a very proud moment for me as one of my students will be playing his 100th Test match for India. I wish him all the best for his upcoming matches also," he added.

Kohli was slated to play his 100th Test during the South Africa series earlier this year, but as fate has it, he will reach the milestone in India itself with a 50 per cent crowd in attendance at the PCA Stadium, Mohali.

The former India skipper will now join the company of legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar etc who represented the country in 100 Tests or more.

Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma who will be leading India for the first time in Test matches. Kohli has amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name.

( With inputs from ANI )

