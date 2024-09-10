Stokes returns, two uncapped players feature in England's 17-player squad for Pakistan Test tour

London [UK], September 10 : The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 17-player squad for their Test tour of Pakistan in October.

Some of the notable names in the 17-player squad include two uncapped players, Durham's Brydon Carse and Essex's Jordan Cox. Experienced spinner Jack Leach returns for the first time since England toured India earlier this year. Test captain Ben Stokes, who missed England's home Test series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury, is also in the mix.

Carse features as one of the six fast bowlers in England's squad, alongside the left-armer Josh Hull.

Hull has been picked for his maiden Test tour after he earned his maiden Test cap for England in the third Test against Sri Lanka. In his debut Test, the young seamer scythed three wickets at the Kia Oval.

His inclusion in England's Test setup comes in light of England's fastest bowler, Mark Wood, sustaining an elbow injury.

Notably, in May, Carse was suspended from all cricket for 16 months. He pleaded guilty to making a total of 303 bets on cricket matches, including Durham games that he did not play.

However, out of 16, 13 months were suspended. He returned to on-field action on August 29. He slammed a century to mark his arrival for Durham against Somerset at Taunton.

Experienced all-rounder Chris Woakes has been called for his first overseas assignment since featuring in England's tour of the Caribbean in March 2022. '

In the spin department, Leach will partner with Shoaib Bashir and legspinner Rehan Ahmed. In 2022, Rehan played a starring role for England during his Test debut in Karachi against Pakistan.

On the batting front, Dan Lawrence has been dropped following his underwhelming performance in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka. While opening for the hosts, Lawrence could only put in 120 runs at an average of 20 in six innings.

Opener Zak Crawley, who broke his right little finger, has returned to the squad in place of Lawrence.

The first of the three Tests will begin on October 7 in Multan. The second Test will be played in Karachi, beginning on October 15, and the third red-ball clash is in Rawalpindi on October 24.

England Test squad to tour Pakistan: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

