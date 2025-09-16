"Stood by us in defeat and in victory": Siraj recalls his memories of meeting PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 16 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj spoke on how the PM "lifted" the Indian team's spirits after a disappointing loss to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after a dominant 10-match win streak and also congratulated them when they won the T20 World Cup next year.

PM Modi will turn 75 on Wednesday.

Taking to his official X handle, Siraj recalled how PM Modi "stood by us in defeat and victory".

"In 2023, after our World Cup loss, Modi ji came to the dressing room & lifted our spirits with his words. A year later, when we won the T20 WC, he called to congratulate us. He stood by us in defeat & in victory- true inspiration. #MyModiStory."

https://x.com/mdsirajofficial/status/1967973824345071862

Following India's heart-shattering loss to Australia at Ahmedabad, PM Modi, who was there to present the trophy to the winning team, personally visited the Indian team's dressing room in a heartwarming gesture, encouraging players to move on from the loss and remember how brilliantly they played in the tournament.

When India went undefeated in their T20 World Cup win a few months later in 2024, PM Modi called the entire Indian team to his residence and discussed the whole tournament, the team's ups and downs and players' individual thoughts and performances during the tournament.

Notably, during the recent tour of England, where India drew the Test series of five matches by 2-2 under skipper Shubman Gill, Siraj ended as the top wicket taker, with a total of 23 wickets and two five-wicket hauls, including a nine-wicket haul at The Oval in the final Test.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising nationwide blood donation camps as part of the two-week-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. The party has planned various events, including a cleanliness drive, 'ek ped maa ke naam' program, and exhibitions across the country highlighting the achievements of PM Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor