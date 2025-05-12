"Strength, solidarity, gratitude": Poster at Eden Gardens expresses gratitude to Armed Forces

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 : A poster expressing gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces was seen at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

The poster had words "In Strength, Solidarity and Gratitude..."

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in response ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, India carried out strikes at 11 airbases following aggression by Pakistan military.

The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties.

Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Saturday. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm. The DGMOs also held talks on Monday.

