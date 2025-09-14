Strict Rules Imposed for India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match in Dubai – Heavy Fines and Jail for Violators

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin shortly. In light of the magnitude of this match, Dubai Police has gone into high alert. The Dubai Police, along with the Event Security Committee, has implemented strict regulations for fans attending the match on Sunday. Violation of these rules could lead to heavy fines and even jail time.

Controversy Surrounds India-Pakistan Match

The match has stirred significant controversy, as this is the first time the two nations are facing each other on the cricket field since a recent military conflict. In India, there has been strong opposition to playing cricket against Pakistan. Many believe that the match should not take place. However, the Indian government recently clarified that while no bilateral cricket series will be played with Pakistan, India will still participate against them in international tournaments. This policy applies not just to cricket but to all sports.

Despite this, there are ongoing protests against the India-Pakistan match. In response, Dubai Police has taken major security measures to ensure public safety.

Special Units Deployed for the Match

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Operations at Dubai Police and Head of the ELC, stated that special units have been deployed for the high-voltage India-Pakistan match. He emphasized that any threat to public safety will result in strict legal action.

Fines Up to AED 30,000 for Violators

Under federal law regarding the safety of sports facilities and events, violators are subject to clear penalties. Entering the field without permission or bringing prohibited items such as fireworks, flammable substances, lasers, umbrellas, large cameras, selfie sticks, sharp objects, toxic substances, flags, banners, pets, remote-controlled devices, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, or anything made of glass can lead to jail time of 1 to 3 months.

Additionally, hefty fines ranging from AED 5,000 (approx. ₹1.2 lakh) to AED 30,000 (approx. ₹7.2 lakh) can be imposed.

Violence, Abusive Language, and Throwing Objects Also Punishable

Engaging in violent acts, throwing objects, or using racist or abusive language could result in fines up to AED 30,000 and possible jail time.