Strikers franchise to appear as NY LAGOS Strikers in upcoming Zim Afro T10 edition

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 8 : The New York Strikers are now renowned as one of the few international franchises, to have played across continents, showcasing their competitive spirit in all tournaments they have been a part of.

The team is now beginning a new chapter as NY Lagos Strikers and joining the Zim Afro T10 league which is billed as an exciting and competitive cricketing arena. The franchise's participation marks the first step in a new phase of strategic development and expansion, aimed at competing in emerging and diverse cricketing environments.

For their debut in the Zim Afro T10, NY Lagos Strikers has made a series of impactful signings, including Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Binura Fernando, Blessing Muzarabani, Najibullah Zadran, Akhilesh Bodugum, and Oshane Thomas, each of whom will add unique strengths to the squad.

Thisara Perera, with his all-round prowess, offers invaluable experience and game-changing abilities with both bat and ball. While Blessing Muzarabani's pace and bounce are significant advantages, Binura Fernando's adaptability and Asif Ali's explosive batting add depth and flexibility. Oshane Thomas's pace, Akhilesh Bodugum's technique and Najibullah Zadran's potent hitting do complete a formidable combination.

Chaminda Vaas who takes on the role of head coach for the NY Lagos Strikers franchise, emphasizes the importance of this new chapter for the franchise, he shares, "We think it's important to start experimenting with formation as we join the Zim Afro T10. By keeping our high standards and making use of each player's special set of skills we aim to maintain excellent performance in every league we enter. This strategy demonstrates our commitment in preserving our competitiveness and adaptability in thriving in a variety of cricketing environments."

Sagar Khanna Owner of newly formed NY Lagos Strikers also shares, "We are excited to be representing NY Lagos Strikers in the Zim Afro T10 League for the first time. With players like Muzarabani Ali and Fernando available we believe we have the right mix to make a significant impact on this new and crucial phase for our team. Our goal in this competitive league is to build on our formation well."

NY Lagos Strikers is set to build on the legacy of the New York Strikers, who have previously made notable impacts in various international tournaments. The Strikers showcased their prowess in the Max 60 Caribbean League, the Lanka Premier League, and were crowned champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

As they transition into the Zim Afro T10, NY Lagos Strikers aims to uphold the legacy established by the Strikers and will strive to make a significant mark in this new competitive tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor