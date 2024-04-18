Stuart Law announced as new head coach of USA team

Texas [US], April 18 : Former Australia batter Stuart Law has been appointed as the new head coach of the USA team.

While Law played over 50 matches for Australia and was part of the squad that finished second to Sri Lanka in the 1996 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the 55-year-old is perhaps best known for the impressive coaching resume he has built since retiring from international cricket at the beginning of this century.

Law previously served as head coach of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the start of the past decade, as well as the West Indies in 2018, before moving on to work with Afghanistan and the Bangladesh Under 19 team at this year's ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Law will now take over as head coach of the USA for next month's three-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh, as well as this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted with the West Indies in June.

While Law understands the enormous hurdles ahead, the Australian is delighted about the prospect of witnessing his inexperienced team make their way into international competition.

"It is an exciting opportunity to join USA cricket at this time. USA is one of the strongest Associate nations in the sport, and I believe that we can mold a formidable squad going ahead. The first task will be to prepare the team for the series against Bangladesh and then set our sights on our home World Cup, which will be huge," Law said as quoted by ICC.

Venu Pisike, Chairperson of USA Cricket, believes Law has the necessary qualities to manage the squad with confidence and expects the team to achieve great success under his leadership.

"Stuart is one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport. He brings a lot of experience to USA Cricket with his varied assignments, particularly in developing international sides over the years. His appointment will only help the team grow to their full potential. We are excited to have Stuart on board just before the World Cup and look forward to lots of successes together. We wish him all the very best," Pisike said.

USA are scheduled to play Canada in the T20 World Cup opener in Texas on June 1, before further Group A clashes against Pakistan (June 6), India (June 12) and Ireland (June 14).

