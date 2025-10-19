"Stuck to my process": Rishad after historic six-fer for Bangladesh against WI in 1st ODI

Mirpur [Bangladesh], October 19 : Following his historic spell during the first ODI against West Indies at Mirpur, Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain said that he "stuck to his process" during his six-wicket haul, which turned out to be the best figures by a Bangladesh spinner in the 50-over format.

Hossain delivered a historic performance, registering the best bowling figures by a Bangladeshi spinner, and the third-best overall by a bowler from the country, helping his team secure a 74-run victory over West Indies in the first ODI at Mirpur on Saturday.

Following the match, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, he said, "I stuck to my process. I had to adjust in the first couple of overs, but then I could make up quickly," he said.

"I always try to contribute to all three departments. I believe that Allah will always find me a way to do always something for the team," he added.

Rishad also had played a crucial cameo of 26 in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes, powering his side past the 200-run mark.

Speaking on his batting, he said that he is aware of what his team is looking for from him as a batter.

"I always try to contribute something extra with the bat for the team. I think if my contribution takes the team from 180 to 210 or 215, that is great. I am aware of what the team is looking from me as a batter," he added.

In 10 innings across 12 ODIs, Rishad has scored 134 runs at an average of 16.75 and a strike rate of over 127, with a best score of 48*.

Defending a total of 208, Rishad dismantled the West Indies batting lineup with outstanding figures of 6 wickets for 35 runs in nine overs. This feat is behind only pacers Mashrafe Mortaza's 6/26 against Kenya (2006) and Rubel Hossain's 6/26 against New Zealand (2013) in Bangladesh's ODI history.

Coming to the match, WI won the toss and opted to bowl. Towhid Hridoy (51 in 90 balls, with three fours) and Mahidul Islam Ankon (46 in 76 balls, with three fours) were the top two run-getters, while Rishad played an entertaining cameo of 26 in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes to take Bangladesh to 207 in 49.4 overs.

Jayden Seales (3/48) was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, while Roston Chase and Justin Greaves took two wickets each.

In the run chase, WI started well with a 51-run opening stand between Brandon King (44 in 60 balls, with five fours and a six) and Alick Athanaze (27 in 36 balls, with three fours and a six). However, WI slipped from 79/2 to 133 all out, with Rishad's spin magic taking centre stage.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, and Rishad took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor