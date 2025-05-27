Stunning Seven: How PBKS' batters transformed franchise's fortunes

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting scripted what plenty of captain-coach duos had failed to do for Punjab Kings since the glory days of George Bailey and Sanjay Bangar in 2014, helping their side towards not only a playoff qualification for the first time in 11 years, but also sealing the top spot in the points table to play the qualifier one, which will give their team a double shot at the title clash.

PBKS' unit has felt really different this year. The aura and legend of coach Ponting, proven top-class leadership of Shreyas Iyer and fearless batting by its Indian core and timely contributions by overseas talent have come together nicely to present the team as a team meant to be feared. Once considered by many a team that could give "two free points" to several fan favourite teams, a fixture against PBKS this year has been a box-office affair, which demands other teams work extremely hard and be at their absolute merciless with both bat and ball.

The result is, that fans have been treated to some great cricket, and Indian cricket has unearthed some stars that could serve them well in future. PBKS has been absolutely stunning as a batting unit this season, featuring seven batters who have scored at least 100 runs at an average of 30 or more and a strike rate of above 149. '

Be it the fiery opening stands of breakout stars Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, the consistent and reassuring anchoring of skipper Shreyas Iyer or timely blasts from the Australian stars, there is a lot to love about this team.

A look at PBKS's 'Stunning Seven':

-Shreyas Iyer: The 'Sarpanch Sahab' seems to have a Midas Touch which turns potential into absolute gold. In the course of these 14 league stage matches, PBKS appears to be as intimidating as a consistent championship-winning team. Iyer has been at its helm with the bat, top scoring with 514 runs at an average of 51.40, with a strike rate of 171.90 and five half-centuries. His best score is 97*. Iyer has been sensational away from home, having made 444 runs in nine innings with all five half-centuries at an average of 88.80.

-Prabhsimran Singh: For four seasons, Prabhsimran struggled to break into the playing XI. For the next two years, his battle with inconsistency became a matter of frustration as he could not convert his promising starts into something substance. But under Ponting and Iyer, Prabhsimran might have stunned even himself with his remarkable consistency. This season, he has made 499 runs at an average of 35.64 and a strike rate of 165.78 in 14 innings, with the best score of 91.

-Priyansh Arya: The journey from Delhi to Punjab has been one to remember for this tidy left-hander. An unbelievable puller of the ball, Priyansh has been brilliant at the top along with Prabhsimran. He is the third-highest run-getter for the team with 424 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.88, with a strike rate of 183.54. He scored a counter-attacking 39-ball ton against CSK and scored two half-centuries, including a clean 62 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), which sealed the team's top spot finish. With a temperament for big games on display, the sight of Priyansh wearing Team India's blue colours would not be a surprising one. Headaches galore for Indian selectors already spoilt with options at the top.

-Nehal Wadhera: Another promising southpaw coming from Punjab, which has been producing some sensational T20 cricketers as of late. Having played some cameos for five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Wadhera has unlocked his true potential with PBKS. So far, he has made 298 runs in 12 innings at an average of 33.11 and a strike rate of 152.04, which includes two half-centuries.

Be it his calculated 33* in 19 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a rain-hit match on a tough surface or his ruthless 37-ball 70 against Rajasthan Royals, the 24-year-old has produced some serious gems for PBKS this season.

-Shashank Singh: From an 'accidental buy' during the 2023 auction to a prized finisher with all the shots in his repertoire, Shashank has lived a dream with PBKS. Ramps, proper cricketing shots and a remarkably calm composure, the 33-year-old is everything one demands in the modern T20 landscape. In another stunning season so far, he has scored 284 runs at an average of 56.80 and a strike rate of 149.47, with two half-centuries in 11 innings. His best knock, a thunderous 59* in 30 balls laced with five fours and three sixes, came against RR recently.

-Josh Inglis: The Australian wicketkeeper-batter has enjoyed a great year so far. A century on Test debut, a century in the ICC Champions Trophy and now his first taste of IPL under the guidance of legendary Ponting and skipper Iyer. Having got some fine starts so far, the Aussie saved his best for the clash, on which hinged their hopes for a top-two finish. Possessing a bat swing that could send the ball into the orbit with the least amount of effort, Inglis made a quickfire 73 in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, helping PBKS chase down 185.

In seven innings, Inglis has made 197 runs at an average of 32.83 and a strike rate of 164.16, with a half-century and some important cameos. With PBKS guaranteed at least two matches, it is going to get better for him from here on. The 'Aussie' mentality could finally produce a season-best effort in the playoffs!

-Marcus Stoinis: The seasoned Australian all-rounder brings to the franchise much-needed firepower, experience and versatility. Whenever he has had a chance to bat, he has responded with just what his team wanted, scoring 126 runs in seven innings at an average of 31.50, strike rate of 193.85. His best score of 44* in 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes, came against Delhi Capitals (DC) and launched PBKS to their seventh 200-plus score of the season, the joint-most by a team in a T20 competition.

