"Success of Mumbai Indians comes from smart planning" Ambati Rayudu reflects on MI's win against RR

New Delhi [India] May 2 : Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu said that Mumbai Indians' (MI) success stems from smart planning, like their unusual use of short balls at Wankhede, understanding conditions, and executing well.

Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Rayudu highlighted the franchise's ability to stick to roles, play to their strengths, and handle pressure, making them a formidable force in the playoffs with numerous match-winners.

"Success of Mumbai Indians comes from smart planninglook at the number of short balls they bowled today, which is rare at Wankhede. But they understood the conditions and executed well. When it comes to the business end of the IPL, Mumbai Indians get into a trance they stick to roles, play to their strengths, and handle pressure better than most. Once they make it to the playoffs, they become a formidable team. You can pick 9-10 individual match-winners in their playing XI," JioStar expert Ambati Rayudu said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

MI bowlers Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah powered MI to a commanding victory of 100 runs over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This was MI's sixth straight victory after losing four out of their initial five matches.

RR was bowled out for 117 chasing a huge target of 218.

Karn Sharma (3/23) and Trent Boult (3/28) were the pick of the bowlers for MI, with Jasprit Bumrah also delivering a pressurising four-over spell of 2/15. Skipper Hardik also got a wicket. Rickelton was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award.

Rayudu also previewed Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) next clash against the Gujarat Titans on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He said, "In the last match, Sunrisers Hyderabad did well against a struggling Chennai Super Kings, but moving forward, their batting must fire big. They'll be up against the Gujarat Titans, who are in top form, especially with their bowling attack. It won't be easy they'll have their task cut out."

GT, captained by Shubman Gill, has won 6 out of its 9 matches. They are ranked fourth on the points table. On the other hand, the SRH, led by Pat Cummins, have been struggling in the tournament, with only three wins out of their nine matches so far. The Sunrisers are at number 9.

