Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand sculpture salutes India's Asia Cup triumph

Puri (Odisha) [India], September 17 : Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a stunning sand sculpture to celebrate India's 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, clinching the coveted title on Sunday.

The sand art congratulated the Indian team and carried a special message for pacer Mohammed Siraj, whose spell changed the entire game.

The art had Siraj's face along with a message which read, "Hats off to Siraj."

Coming to the match, after speedster, Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's fifty-run partnership helped India lift the Asia Cup trophy for the 8th time in style after beating co-hosts in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Leading the India fast bowling effort, Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling performance in the summit clash. It just took a little more than two hours for India to win their 8th Asia Cup title in style. Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after five years.

The Asia Cup summit clash witnessed a remarkable turn of events as Indian paceman Siraj bowled a dream spell against Sri Lanka. In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Sri Lanka was bowled out for a mere 50 runs in just 15.2 overs, predominantly due to Siraj’s outstanding performance, claiming six wickets in seven overs.

