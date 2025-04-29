Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 : Top-order batter Sai Sudharsan felt Gujarat Titans could have reacted well and executed better plans after the carnage inflicted by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the powerplay during their pulsating clash in Jaipur in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

During Rajasthan's pursuit of a daunting 210-run target, Ishant Sharma lured Jaiswal to skew the ball high in the air. A fielder was available closer to the landing zone, but wicketkeeper Jos Buttler called it, got underneath the ball and floored it. If the outcome had been different, the moment could have defined the entire fixture and how Rajasthan would have approached the chase.

"We cannot be so harsh on that. But at the same time, definitely, we could have, we should have, and we could have taken that catch, and it could have made a big difference in the game," Sudharsan told reporters at the post-match press conference.

The missed opportunity left Gujarat deeply wounded, as Jaiswal racked up 31 from 16 balls and his 14-year-old partner in crime, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 52 from 20 deliveries, as Rajasthan hammered 87/0 in the powerplay.

Suryavanshi continued to topple stats on his way to a record-shattering 101(38), while Jaiswal played the support role and stayed unbeaten at 70(40) as Rajasthan trounced Gujarat with an emphatic 8-wicket triumph with a handful of overs to spare.

"When we finished [batting], we felt it was par or ten runs over par, is what our feeling was. But the way they started and batted showed us that we were wrong. No credit taken [away] from Vaibhav, the way he batted was tremendous and fantastic to watch, [even though we were] fielding," he said. "But at the same time, we could have reacted well. The way they started the powerplay was brilliant, but we could have reacted well and had better plans," Sudharsan said.

"Maybe the lengths, and we could have been aware of the wicket, how it reacted to the ball, which they bowled in the first innings. Maybe we could have taken cues from that and executed that. Maybe we could have gone wider, we could have not bowled into his arc, maybe we could have done that, and things would have been different," he added.

