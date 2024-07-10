Sundar, Gill, Gaikwad shine as clinical India defeat Zimbabwe by 23 runs in 3rd T20I

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 10 : Fine bowling performance by Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan helped India overcome a scare of 77-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Dion Myers and Clive Madande and beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the third T20I of the five-match series at Harare on Wednesday.

With this win, India leads the series 2-1, with two more games to go.

In the run-chase of 183 runs, Zimbabwe seemed to have got off to a fine start, as Tadiwanashe Marumani unleashed two boundaries against Khaleel Ahmed in the first over. But in the next over, Avesh Khan produced a fine delivery to remove Wesley Madhevere for just one run in two balls, with Abhishek Sharma taking a fine catch at short cover. Zimbabwe was 9/1 in 1.1 overs.

In the next over, Khaleel put an end to Marumani's short knock of 13 in 10 balls, with three fours. Shivam Dube took a fine catch at mid-on. Zimbabwe was 19/2 in 2.4 overs.

In the next over, Avesh got his second wicket as Brian Bennett was dismissed for just four runs in five balls, caught by Ravi Bishnoi at backward point while attempting to cut, giving Avesh his second wicket. Zimbabwe was 19/3 in 3.1 overs.

Skipper Sikandar Raza came to the crease with a responsibility to guide his team out of trouble. He started off well by striking Avesh and Ravi for three boundaries. At the end of six overs, Zimbabwe was 37/3, with Raza (15*) and Dion Myers (2*) unbeaten.

However, Washington Sundar's spin once again pushed back Zimbabwe, as he got wickets of Raza (15 in 16 balls) and Johnathan Campbell (1), with Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag taking the catches. Zimbabwe sunk to 39/5 in seven overs.

Clive Madande and Mayers started a fight back for Zimbabwe from this point on. Zimbabwe reached the 50-run mark in 9.1 overs.

Halfway through the innings, Zimbabwe was 60/5, with Madande (10*) and Myers (15*) unbeaten.

Madande and Myers started to take on Abhishek Sharma's spin and Shivam Dube's medium pace bravely, with Shivam being hit for three fours and two big sixes by the duo.

Zimbabwe reached their 100-run mark in 14.2 overs and the duo had also brought up their 50-run stand in 39 balls.

At the end of 15 overs, Zimbabwe was 110/5, with Myers (39*) and Madande (35*) unbeaten.

The fighting partnership between Madande and Myers ended with Washington getting the scalp of Madande for 37 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes. Rinku got the fine catch at deep square leg. Zimbabwe was 116/6 in 16.3 overs. The 77-run partnership was finally over.

Myers reached his maiden half-century in T20Is in 45 balls, with five fours and a six.

Zimbabwe managed to end a match on high despite not being able to get the winning runs. Avesh's final over was punished by Myers and Wellington Masakadza, who smashed him for 18 runs. Zimbabwe ended at 159/6 in their 20 overs, with Myers (65* in 49 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Masakadza (18* in 10 balls, with a four and six).

Sundar (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Avesh (2/39) and Khaleel (1/15) were also among the top bowlers for India.

Earlier, a fine half-century from skipper Shubman Gill and his big partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad helped India register a total of 182/4 in their 20 overs during the third T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare on Wednesday.

India needs to defend 183 runs to gain a 2-1 lead in the series.

Electing to bat first, India was off to a fine start, with openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal going all guns blazing.

Jaiswal hit Brian Benett for two fours and a six to kickstart the proceedings while Shubman Gill took down Richard Ngarva next over, with two fours and a six.

With a single, India reached the 50-run in 4.1 overs.

The 67-run partnership between the duo ended with Jaiswal being dismissed by Sikandar Raza for 36 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. India was 67/1 in 8.1 overs.

Halfway through the innings, India was 80/1, Abhishek (10*) and Gill (33*) unbeaten.

Abhishek, the centurion from the last match, could not make a big impact as Raza got his wicket for 10 in nine balls, with a four. India was 81/2 in 10.3 overs.

Shubman and Ruturaj Gaikwad carried the innings forward. Gill smoked Wessly Madhevere for two sixes while Gaikwad hit him for a classy boundary, to bring up India's 100 runs in 12.4 overs.

After two disappointing outings, Gill reached his second T20I fifty in 36 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

After 15 overs, India was 127/2, with Gill (56*) and Gaikwad (27*) unbeaten.

The 17th over bowled by Raza was an expensive over, as Gill-Gaikwad smoked him for a four and two big sixes.

150 runs were up for India in 17.2 overs.

This fine 72-run partnership between Gill and Gaikwad and the Indian skipper's fine knock of 66 in 49 balls, with seven fours and three sixes came to an end with Blessing Muzarabani dismissing him, with Raza taking a catch at mid-off. India was 153/3 in 17.5 overs.

Gaikwad managed to get a big over as well, smashing Ngarva for two fours and a six in the 19th over, getting 17 runs from the over.

Gaikwad fell one short of his half-century, being dismissed by Muzarbani for 49 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes. India was 177/4 in 19.4 overs.

India ended their innings at 182/4, with Rinku Singh (1*) and Sanju Samson (12*) unbeaten.

Muzarbani (2/25) and Raza (2/24) were among the wickets for Zimbabwe.

Brief Scores: India: 182/4 (Shubman Gill 66, Ruturaj Gaikwad 49, Sikandar Raza 2/24) beat Zimbabwe: 159/6 (Dion Myers 65*, Clive Madande 37, Washington Sundar 3/15).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor