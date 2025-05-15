Sunil Gavaskar inaugurates '10000 Gavaskar' a board room named in his honour at BCCI HQ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 15 : In a special ceremony held at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar inaugurated a recently created boardroom named after him, "10000 Gavaskar," in his honor.

BCCI posted on their X handle,"Honouring a legend! India great Sunil Gavaskar inaugurates 10000 Gavaskar - a Board Room named in his honour and his iconic milestone at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai."

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1922947459665309981

The ceremony was attended by BCCI president Roger Binny, vice president Rajeev Shukla, and secretary Devajit Saikia.

In a video posted by BCCI on X, Sunil Gavaskar said, "Thank you so much. I really appreciate the opportunities that I've got to be what I am thanks to Indian cricket. And this honour, this is a huge honour. So I'm very, very thankful to BCCI for this honour and BCCI ke liye jaan haazir hain . So anytime, anything required of me, even at this age, please feel free."

Sunil Gavaskar, who played for India from 1971 to 1987, is considered to be among the best batters in the sport's history. Gavaskar, renowned for his calm demeanor at the crease and technically strong defense, stood tall against the most ferocious pace assaults of his time, frequently without wearing a helmet. He represented resilience in Indian cricket due to his bravery, discipline, and exceptional focus.

During the 1987 Ahmedabad Test against his arch-rivals Pakistan, he reached the milestone of 10,000 runs, becoming the first player in Test history to do so.

With 10,122 runs scored, he is still India's third-highest run-scorer in Tests, behind only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) and Rahul Dravid (13,288). Till Tendulkar broke it in 2005, his total of 34 Test centuries was the world record for over twenty years.

