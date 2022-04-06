Sunil Gavaskar slams Sanju Samson’s captaincy after Bangalore beat Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals two match winning streak came to an end as the 2008 champions suffered their first loss of the 15th season. Following Rajasthan’s four-wicket loss, captain Sanju Samson is facing the heat for his tactics during the game at the Wankhede stadium. Ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar questioned his tactics while setting the field. Gavaskar was surprised that no deep fielder was there on the leg side, which helped Dinesh Karthik.

Sanju Samson is answerable. Questions must be asked. No fielders in the deep on the on-side will always be easy picking for someone like Dinesh Karthik,” Gavaskar said on air when the RCB wicketkeeper hit Prasidh Krishna’s fuller length delivery towards the deep mid-wicket area for a boundary in the penultimate over. A sensational display of hitting from Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed helped Royal Challengers Bangalore recover from a mini batting collapse and record a four-wicket win. Losing four wickets in a space off 11 balls, RCB were in all sorts of trouble at 62 for four before Karthik (44 not out off 23 balls) and Ahmed (45 off 26) took the game away from the opposition with a 67-run partnership off just 33 balls.