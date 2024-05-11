Sunil Narine goes down in history books for this unwanted record in T20 cricket

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 11 : Kolkata Knight Riders in-form all-rounder Sunil Narine went down in the history book for an unwanted record by becoming the player with the most ducks in men's T20 cricket on Saturday.

On a night interrupted by rain, Eden Gardens which carries a rich cricketing history witnessed yet another record break on its surface during the clash between Mumbai Indians and KKR.

MI's star speedster Jasprit Bumrah produced a scorching yorker with a hint of late inswing. The ball brushed the off stump to ignite the wickets as Narine stood clueless at the crease.

This marked Narine's 44th duck in men's T20 cricket which is the most by any player. He surpassed English batter, Alex Hales who has 43 ducks in his kitty in the shortest format of cricket. Afghainstan's star spinner Rashid Khan is in the third spot with 42 ducks in the T20 format.

While in the Indian Premier League, the former West Indies spinner is tied with Piyush Chawla with 16 ducks to his name in the cash-rich league.

The explosive batting trio of Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, and Rohit Sharma are at the top with 17 ducks each in the IPL.

Before the beginning of the clash, it was raining cats and dogs in Eden Gardens and the game was reduced to a 16-over affair.

After the weather calmed down and allowed the game to proceed, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl.

MI made early inroads with Phil Salt and Narine losing their wickets early in the innings. KKR were in strife after skipper Shreyas Iyer got bamboozled by Anshul Kamboj.

In the first powerplay, KKR scored 45 runs. While MI bagged three wickets.

Venkatesh Iyer opened his arms and put up a 42-run knock. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell forged a 42-run stand to put KKR back on track. Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh made handy contributions to propel KKR to 157-7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor