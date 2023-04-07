Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat as Orange army eye first win

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elects to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants. LSG are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 points table, with two points from two games, including a win and one defeat.

The KL Rahul-led side began their campaign with a victory against Delhi Capitals, but then crashed to a 12-run defeat vs Chennai Super Kings in their second fixture. SRH, on the other hand, are bottom of the 10-team standings with a defeat in one match, having lost to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs in their opener.