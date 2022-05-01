Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, as Dhoni returns as CSK captain

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field against struggling Chennai Super Kings. Importantly, Dhoni returned as CSK skipper. Dhoni and CSK have a mountain to climb, but it's not for anything that Dhoni has led this franchise to 4 titles. The maximum Chennai Super Kings can get is to 16 points at this stage and even that might not guarantee a place in the playoffs.

The competition has been stiff and in a ten-team tournament, there are no certainties. That being said, even to stay in contention, CSK will have to keep winning from here.Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand have no such concerns. After losing their opening two matches, they have stormed back big time by winning the next five. They would have made it six out of six but lost out by the barest of margins against Gujarat Titans.