Sunrisers Hyderabad to break the bank for Stokes or Green at IPL auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday announced its final IPL 2023 auction pool, which has been halved from the original list of 991 players. The final list includes 405 players. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which four players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and four from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

Entering the IPL Auction with the biggest purse, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made their intentions clear. The 2016 champions have hit the reset button once again. With the release of captain Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran, they have the biggest purse of Rs 42.2 Crore. According to reports, Sunrisers will break the bank for either Ben Stokes or Cameron Green. The two all-rounders are two of the biggest players available in the auction on December 23. However, the decision-making will be dependent on the fact that whether these players are available for full IPL Window or not. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a solid batting unit with Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram. Washington Sundar slots in as a finisher alongside Abdul Samad. That leaves SRH in desperate need of an all-rounder. After two awful seasons in the bottom half, the Sunrisers will be keen to get their auction right this time around.