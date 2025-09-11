Supreme Court Refuses to Cancel India vs Pakistan Match in Asia Cup 2025

Just days before the start of India vs Pakistan's high-profile campaign in the Asia Cup 2025, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court, seeking the cancellation of the game between arch-rivals. Today, during the hearing of the PIL filed by a Judge, the two-judge bench, consisting of justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, refused to hear the PIL and said, "Its a match."

This comes after debate and criticism between countries ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, that the two teams will not play with each other after worsening relationships over the Pehalgam attack, which was followed by the "Operation Sindoor."

Coming back to today's hearing, a PIL under Article 32 of the Constitution was filed on behalf of four law students led by Ms. Urvashi Jain. The petition sought urgent directions to cancel the India-Pakistan T20 cricket match scheduled to be held in Dubai on September 14, 2025, as part of the Asia Cup, a continental cricketing event, according to NDTV sports report.

India and Pakistan meet on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup.

"Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Phalagam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists (sic)," the plea submitted.

The petitioners added, "It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of nation and security of citizens come before entertainment." The plea said a cricket match between the two countries was "detrimental to the national interests" and morale of the armed forces and the nation as a whole.