Suresh Raina's Cousin Killed in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Accused Arrested

In a heart breaking incident, former Indian cricket player Suresh Raina’s cousin brother died in a road accident in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. A total of two people lost their lives in the accident. After the accident, the accused driver fled from the spot and has now been arrested by the police (Kangra Police)

The hit-and-run case came to light at the Gaggal police station near Gaggal Airport in Kangra. On receiving information about the incident, the police chased the absconding taxi driver and arrested him from Mandi.According to the information received from the police, an unknown driver driving the vehicle at high speed and carelessly near Himachal Timber in Gaggal, Kangra, hit a scooter with a taxi, and then the accused driver fled from the spot. In the incident, scooter driver Saurabh Kumar resident Gaggal, and Shubham resident Kuthman died on the spot. Raina’s maternal home is near Gaggal.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh (27) son of Mango Ram, a resident of Gaggal. The other youth has been identified as 19-year-old Shubham son of Rumel Singh, resident of village Bandi.Gaggal police have arrested the accused Sher Singh, resident of district Mandi on the basis of CCTV camera footage.