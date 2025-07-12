"Surface quite slow, turgid...": Root after day two of play against India at Lord's

London [UK], July 12 : Following a gripping day two of cricket during the third Test against India at Lord's, England batter Joe Root spoke on his 37th Test century and stated that as the things stand, the surface remains "quite slow, quite turgid and it is difficult to score freely".

A fighting half-century from KL Rahul and the return of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as a batter following a finger injury were key positives as Team India ended day two with two more wickets lost during the third Test against Lord's on Friday. At the end of the day's play, India was 145/3, with Pant (19*) and Rahul (53*) unbeaten. They trail by 242 runs.

Following the match, Root, who scored 104 in 199 balls, with 10 fours, said to Sky Sports, "The surface is quite slow, quite turgid, it is difficult to score freely. Balls are getting soft quickly, and there is no real pace in the wicket."

"But there is some lateral movement, so it is about being pragmatic enough to understand the challenges and where you might score," he added.

Speaking on his century, Root said that after being stranded for 99* on day one, he went through every shot he could have played and every mode he could have been dismissed as he was unable to sleep.

"Then I realised it was not about me and there were so many more important things. I was disappointed I could not kick on a little bit. It was a nice ball [from Bumrah to bowl him], but you pride yourself on covering that stuff," he added.

Speaking on Jofra Archer's comeback Test after four years, during which he took 1/22 in 10 overs on day two, Root said, "It was great. The noise and the pure joy everyone had seeing him back in whites and playing for England again in Test cricket."

"It created a great atmosphere him (Archer) running in bowling 94 mph and taking a wicket in his first over. That is the sort of player he is," he concluded.

On plan for day three, he added, "Get six or seven quick wickets... A first-innings lead would be nice. That ball is so out of shape, and so it would be nice to see it not go through the rings, and we get one hard enough."

"With the slope here, you always feel there is something to work with. We have to be creative and smart, and understand sometimes you do not need to exaggerate things."

Resuming the final session at 44/1, Nair (18) and Rahul (13) continued to play positively, with Nair finding a couple of boundaries. The duo reached their 50-run stand in 95 balls.

However, once again, the Karnataka batter, who made his return to Test side after eight years, failed to capitalise on his start, falling to skipper Ben Stokes with a catch from Joe Root at slips.

Nair was gone for 40 in 62 balls, with four boundaries. India was 74/2, with a 61-run stand being undone by the skipper.

Skipper Shubman Gill joined KL at the crease, and the duo took India to the 100-run mark in 29.1 overs, with minimal risks. However, their 33-run partnership was ended by Chris Woakes, as Gill produced a faint edge that reached keeper Jamie Smith's hands. The skipper was gone for 16. India was at 107/3.

To the relief of Indian players and fans alike, Rishabh Pant was next up on the crease and punished Shoaib Bashir with three boundaries within no time, unaffected by his finger injury.

KL continued his fine run in the series, bringing up his second fifty of the series in 97 balls, with five fours.

KL and Rishabh made sure that the team ended the day without any further loss of wickets.

Brief Scores: England: 387 (Joe Root 104, Brydon Carse 56; Jasprit Bumrah 5/74) vs India: 145/3 (KL Rahul 53*, Karun Nair 40; Jofra Archer 1/22).

