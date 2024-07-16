"Surreal moment": Cooper Connolly on his selection in Australia's T20I squad

Sydney [Australia], July 16 : Australia all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who earned his maiden T20I call for the Baggy Greens for their upcoming UK tour, described the moment he came to know his selection as "surreal."

Connolly was a surprise name that popped up during Australia's squad announcement for their upcoming white-ball tour.

The youngster has featured in 15 domestic T20s. He starred for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League 2022-23 final with his quick-fire 25* off 11 deliveries. In his Sheffield Shield debut, he scored 90 against Tasmania earlier this year.

The 20-year-old opened up about the moment he was informed of selection and talked about what it meant to him and told cricket.com.au, "I couldn't sit still, I was walking around the for about 10-15 minutes, it was such a surreal moment. It's nice to have done a few things with a great team (at WA and the Scorchers), and it obviously gives me some confidence."

"But I've never experienced this level (international cricket) so, it'll be nice to learn off some of the guys that are going, some quality players including, the likes of Travis Head. I'll get (over) there, get learning and hopefully, if I get my opportunity, I'll make the most of it," he added.

Australia's national selector, George Bailey, emphasised the exposure he has had to different conditions after he led Australia in the U-19 World Cup and also toured India.

"His work through the middle order for the Scorchers has been really impressive, and (he bowls) handy left-arm spin as well. For Cooper, that ability to bat from four to seven, we find it's a challenging spot to find and maintain players through that area," Bailey said.

"If you look at our T20 team over the past, we've had Matty Wade and Marcus Stoinis, two guys that have had a lot of success at the top, and they've been able to create really good careers through becoming finishers in that Australian side. I think Cooper's got that ability to be able to do something similar, and that's where he's had the majority of his opportunities, and that's where we've liked the skill set that he's provided," he added.

The Baggy Greens will play a three-match T20I series against Scotland in September. Australia will also play three T20Is and five ODIs against England later in the month.

The three T20Is against Scotland will be played on September 4, 6, and 7, and the England T20I series will begin on September 11.

