Surrey sign Australia all-rounder Aaron Hardie for Blast, County stint

London [UK], February 9 : Surrey on Friday signed Australia all-rounder Aaron Hardie from May until the end of July and he will be available for three County Championship fixtures and the Blast group stages.

"The Australian international will join the squad ahead of the County Championship fixture against Hampshire (24-27 May)," Surrey Cricket said in an official statement.

Hardie will remain at Surrey until the group stages of the Vitality Blast conclude against Kent Spitfires on 19 July. He will also be available for the County Championship rounds in June against Worcestershire at New Road and Essex at The Kia Oval.

This will be the 25-year-old's second stint with the Three Feathers, previously featuring in the Vitality Blast and County Championship in 2022. Hardie was part of an unbeaten, match-winning partnership with Ben Foakes in a famous victory over Yorkshire at Scarborough, in his only red-ball game for the Club during his first stint at Surrey.

Rated highly by the Australian national selectors, Hardie has since gone on to make his T20 and ODI debuts for his country, playing 10 white-ball games so far. He has also played an integral role in Perth Scorchers' recent success in the Big Bash League, finishing as the competition's leading run-scorer in 2022/23 and third-highest run-scorer in 2023/24. The all-rounder also stepped in as Scorchers captain during this season's campaign after injury to Ashton Turner.

Hardie has also consistently shown his credentials in the red-ball game, averaging just under 45 in first-class cricket and boasting a top score of 174 not out. To compliment his batting ability, the pace-bowling all-rounder has also picked up 62 wickets at an average of less than 28.

Surrey supporters will get the opportunity to see the entertaining all-rounder in action at The Kia Oval during the seven home Vitality Blast games across June and July as well as in the London derby against Essex (30 June - 3 July) in the County Championship.

"I'm stoked to come back to Surrey this summer. I loved my time at the Club in 2022 and got a real sense of what it means to wear the Three Feathers. I'm ready to chip in and support the team with bat or ball and do my bit in trying to bring more success to south London," Aaron Hardie said in an official statement.

"It's great to have Aaron back at the Kia Oval as his character and all-round skills in both red and white ball cricket will be an excellent addition to our squad. He already knows our dressing room from his time with us in 2022 and I'm very confident he will show everyone why he is so highly regarded in Australia," Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey CCC, said.

