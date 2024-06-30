Surya Kumar Yadav Wins Best Fielder Medal For Game-Changing Catch in T20 World Cup Final In Barbados (Watch Video)

India, chasing their first T20 World Cup win in 17 years, faced a formidable South African team seeking their first major trophy. The Proteas appeared set for a historic victory until India turned the tide in the final overs, leaving South Africa just seven runs short. In the final over, needing 16 runs, David Miller launched what looked like a six. Suryakumar intervened, leaping and juggling the ball inches from the boundary before securing the catch. The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah honoured the star India batter Suryakumar Yadav with the 'Fielder of the Match' award.

The X handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of the medal ceremony, which takes place after every game in the dressing room. The India fielding coach T Dilip praised every player of the team for rising in the final match of the tournament. "We talk about rising to the occasion in big games, today we didn't just rise, but conquered today. The intensity, the camaraderie, the resilience that we have shown not just today, but throughout the tournament, nothing short of extraordinary stuff," T Dilip said. "Like Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma keep saying, like a pack of wolves, we hunted every opportunity that came our way, leaving no stone unturned," he added.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh , Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.