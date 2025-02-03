Suryakumar, Dube in Mumbai squad for Ranji quarterfinal against Haryana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 : Suryakumar Yadav has been included in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal squad against Haryana which will take place from February 8, Mumbai Cricket Association said on their website.

The match will be played at Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the team. Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will miss out due to their involvement in India's three-match ODI series against England from February 6 onwards. This match will be giving Suryakumar some game time to regain his form, scoring 28 runs in five innings against England and just 66 runs in his last 10 innings across all of competitive cricket for India and state, Mumbai Cricket Association on their website.

Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who is currently not in India's scheme of things, leading up to the ICC Champions Trophy starting from February 19 onwards, will also be aiming to continue his dream run for Mumbai so far. All-rounder Shivam Dube, who had a solid two-match run against England in T20Is, with 83 runs including a fifty and two wickets.

Shardul secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-wicket hauls in both innings and a knock of 84 in the first innings against Meghalaya. So far in seven matches, he has taken 24 wickets at an average of 23.95, with best figures of 4/43. In eight innings with the bat, Thakur has scored 381 runs at an average of 47.62, striking at an incredible strike rate of 101.87 with a century and three fifties. His best score is 119.

Promising youngsters Ayush Mhatre and Suryansh Shedge are also in the squad.

Mumbai ended the league stage at second place in Group A, with four wins, two losses and a draw, giving them 29 points. One of their shocking defeats came against Jammu and Kashmir, who beat a full-strength Mumbai featuring Rohit, Jaiswal, Rahane, Iyer, Dube and Thakur by five wickets.

Mumbai will be aiming to go ahead in the tournament and secure their record-extending 43rd title.

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar. Harsh Tanna.

